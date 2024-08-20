Open Menu

PIA Reduces 30% Fares For Karachi-Jeddah,. Madinah Flights

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2024 | 11:54 AM

PIA reduces 30% fares for Karachi-Jeddah,. Madinah flights

There is option to travel under the reduced fares until September 30, 2024

KARACHI : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2024) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a significant reduction in airfares for flights between Karachi and Saudi Arabia’s cities of Jeddah and Madinah.

The national carrier has slashed fares by 30%, a move aimed at benefiting travelers, particularly those heading for religious pilgrimages.

Under this new pricing structure, the one-way fare from Karachi to Jeddah and Madinah inclusive of taxes has been reduced to Rs56,000.

This decision takes immediate effect, according to a PIA spokesperson.

Furthermore, the round-trip fare between Karachi and the two Saudi cities has been set at Rs88,000 inclusive of all taxes.

The travelers wishing to avail of these discounted rates can book their tickets until August 31, 2024.

However, there is option to travel under the reduced fares until September 30, 2024.

These discounted fares are now officially in effect.

