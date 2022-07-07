UrduPoint.com

PIA Reduces Domestic Flight Fares By 20% During Eid Days

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced a 20 per cent reduction in fare charges for domestic flights during the three days of Eid-ul-Azha to facilitate passengers.

The eid-package has been provided after Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique issued special directives to the PIA's Chief Executive Officer in that regard, a news release said.

"The facility will be available for domestic flights during all three days of Eid-ul-Azha," it added.

