PIA reduces fares by 20% on Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan International Airline (PIA), on the special instructions of Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq, has reduced domestic flight fares by 20 per cent.

According to the PIA Spokesman, the reduction will be applicable on all domestic flights from April 22 to 25.

He said the reduction in fares will be on both economy and executive economy classes.

The purpose of the 20 per cent discount in fares was to share the happiness of Eid among the countrymen, PIA Spokesman added.