PIA reduces fares for GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced fares from Gilgit /Skardu to Islamabad on both sides.

General Manager PIA has submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding the reduction in fares.

During the hearing General Manager PIA Islamabad told the Court on Wednesday that on the order of Court PIA has reduced fares on both sides from Gilgit/Skardu to Islamabad and Islamabad to Gilgit/Skardu. During the hearing,the court ordered that Gilgit-Baltistan to exempted from the automation system set up for obtaining PIA tickets. The Court also directed that at the next hearing,the Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan DG PIA and the Chairman of all the commercial airlines should appear with a detailed report.