UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Reduces Fares For GB

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:20 PM

PIA reduces fares for GB

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced fares from Gilgit /Skardu to Islamabad on both sides.

General Manager PIA has submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding the reduction in fares.

During the hearing General Manager PIA Islamabad told the Court on Wednesday that on the order of Court PIA has reduced fares on both sides from Gilgit/Skardu to Islamabad and Islamabad to Gilgit/Skardu. During the hearing,the court ordered that Gilgit-Baltistan to exempted from the automation system set up for obtaining PIA tickets. The Court also directed that at the next hearing,the Chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan DG PIA and the Chairman of all the commercial airlines should appear with a detailed report.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Supreme Court Gilgit Baltistan Competition Commission Of Pakistan All From PIA Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler organises Sharjah Museums Authority

11 minutes ago

PM says police have pivotal role in uplifting the ..

13 minutes ago

Coronavirus forces Rotherham to postpone Champions ..

2 minutes ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Discussed Cabinet Resignation ..

2 minutes ago

Stocks mostly climb, dollar drops after Trump stim ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt bans New Year celebrations to curb rising vi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.