UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Reduces Fares For Its Domestic Flights

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 09:40 AM

PIA reduces fares for its domestic flights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced marked reduction in fares for its domestic flights with immediate effect.

Spokesman of the national flag carrier sharing details said one way fares to and from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and other destinations within the country would be Rs.

12,000/- inclusive of all taxes.

Mentioning that minimum fare for all domestic flights would be Rs.12,000/-, he said this has been decided in the interest of the passengers.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad All From PIA

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 minutes ago

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

9 hours ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

9 hours ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

9 hours ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

10 hours ago

Flydubai announces &#039;Passenger Partnership&#03 ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.