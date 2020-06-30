PIA reduces fares for its domestic flights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced marked reduction in fares for its domestic flights with immediate effect.

Spokesman of the national flag carrier sharing details said one way fares to and from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and other destinations within the country would be Rs.

12,000/- inclusive of all taxes.

Mentioning that minimum fare for all domestic flights would be Rs.12,000/-, he said this has been decided in the interest of the passengers.