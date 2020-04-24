UrduPoint.com
PIA Reduces Special Flights’ Fares By 20% To 30%

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 37 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:15 PM

PIA reduces special flights’ fares by 20% to 30%

Zulfi Bukhari says airfare for the UAE- bound special flights would come into effect from Saturday (25 April, 2020).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2020) Pakistan International Airline (PIA) reduced its special flights’ fares by 20 to 30 per cent, extending maximum relief to the nationals stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the Coronavirus pandemic here on Friday.

Addressing a meeting in Islamabad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari said airfare for the UAE- bound special flights would come into effect from Saturday (25 April, 2020).

He said government top priority is to ensure the repatriation of all those people who stranded in UAE and want to come back to Pakistan.

Special Assistant said government has increased capacity to repatriate 2, 000 people per week to 6,000.

