PIA refutes it operated chartered flights to United Kingdom: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday denied some media reports that it operated chartered flights to the United Kingdom to evacuate VIPs or relatives of government officials.

A PIA spokesman in a statement said said it was rendering national services without any discrimination.

"It is to be stated on record that the flights were operated at the behest of the British High Commission and in close coordination with the Government of Pakistan with the intent to evacuate British Nationals stranded in Pakistan consequent to the outbreak of COVID – 19." "It is strongly clarified that at no point, were these flights operated for the benefit of VIPs or for the relatives of government officials" he added.

He said the spread of disinformation by certain quarters with vested interests was merely an attempt to discredit the initiative and service by PIA for the greater good of the community and the nation at large.

The spokesman said, passengers returning to Pakistan on these flights were predominantly Pakistani nationals stranded in the United Kingdom and the seats were available for purchase to everyone.

"PIA management knowing that the company is a proud National Flag carrier and true to its traditions and its distinguished past, rose to the occasion at a time of dire need, to rescue and repatriate Foreign and Pakistani nationals stuck up in both countries on humanitarian grounds and for the purpose of not only National but rather Global Service" he said.

He said that PIA taken its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) seriously in each and every facet of its operations.

He said PIA was fully cognizant of its responsibilities as an impartial, neutral and responsible caregiver of the community especially expatriate Pakistanis.

He said CEO Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik personally supervises the operation of each flight and its economics. The management is under strict instructions to ensure transparency in all actions and same can be verified from any independent agency.

These efforts have been greatly lauded by passengers who actually traveled to their loved ones during these testing times and foreign governments, he added.

As a matter of policy, he said, PIA's management has stopped all protocol and privileged handling to all quarters of the society and was strictly adhering by that.