UrduPoint.com

PIA Regrets Over Passengers' Inconvenience Faced In PK-301's 'second Time' Landing At IIAP

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

PIA regrets over passengers' inconvenience faced in PK-301's 'second time' landing at IIAP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Abdullah Khan Sunday regretted over the inconvenience faced by passengers of Karachi-bound PK-301 flight that made 'second time' landing at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) due to some safety concerns.

"We apologize over PK-301's second time landing at Islamabad airport and inconvenience to passengers. Precautionary measures could not be compromised," he said in a brief statement.

He said the captain of PK-301 had decided to return back to the IIAP keeping in view the set safety and precautionary rules, following which necessary inspection was carried out and the aircraft took-off again for its destination.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sunday PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

15 minutes ago
 ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy P ..

ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy Plant in Maldives

16 minutes ago
 WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to ac ..

WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to achieve healthcare objectives

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citize ..

RAK Ruler delivers keynote speech at Global Citizen Forum

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Jamhu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Kenyan President on Jamhuri Day

31 minutes ago
 ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide ..

ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide fuel and lubricants to 3,000- ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.