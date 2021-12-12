ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Spokesman for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Abdullah Khan Sunday regretted over the inconvenience faced by passengers of Karachi-bound PK-301 flight that made 'second time' landing at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) due to some safety concerns.

"We apologize over PK-301's second time landing at Islamabad airport and inconvenience to passengers. Precautionary measures could not be compromised," he said in a brief statement.

He said the captain of PK-301 had decided to return back to the IIAP keeping in view the set safety and precautionary rules, following which necessary inspection was carried out and the aircraft took-off again for its destination.