PIA removes heaviest pieces of crashed plane from accident site

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The heaviest pieces of PIA's unfortunate A320 aircraft have been removed from the crash site, the PIA spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said debris had been removed from the crash site including heavy wreckage of the aircraft and transferred to a safe and secured hanger at the Karachi Airport for further examination by investigation team analyzing the events of flight PK8303 on May 22, 2020.

PIA spokesman said that most parts of the wreckage were shifted during the last weeks, however the engine and wings proved most difficult to remove. The engine of the aircraft was lying on the third storey of a house while a wing had been stuck between the floors inside the house.

A team of PIA structural engineers analyzed the site and concluded that heavy lift cranes had to be used in tandem because removing them without them could collapse the houses.

Because of the narrow streets and electric wires, it was extremely difficult for heavy lift tall boom cranes and machinery to move in for the extraction work. Hence the concrete roofs were cut in slabs and safely removed piece by piece before both the wings and the engine were pulled out.

The wing of the plane was 17 meter long and 5 meter wide.

The operation was conducted by PIA Flight Safety Team and structural engineers assisted by engineers of Pakistan Army's Mechanized Battalion, Pakistan Air Force and Port Qasim Authority technical team and support equipment. The support of 42nd Wing of Sindh Rangers was also instrumental in totally cordoning off the area, keeping it clear from the onlookers and ensuring the site was clear of any danger to human life. The cranes were provided by Port Qasim Authority while heavy lift equipment came from Pakistan Army and Air Force.

Minister of Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has thanked the Port Qasim Authority, the armed forces, Sindh Rangers 42nd Wing and others who initially untiringly worked on the search and rescue operation and after that on the removal of debris and collection of critical components from the site. He specially thanked Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs,Syed Ali Zaidi, Lt Gen Humayun Corps Commander Karachi, Chairman Port Qasim Authority Admiral Hassan Nasir Shah, Director General Rangers Sindh Maj Gen Omer Ahmed Bukhari and AOC Southern Command Air Vice Marshal Abbas Ghuman.