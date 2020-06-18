UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Repatriates Over 100,000 Stranded Pakistanis From Abroad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 02:07 PM

PIA repatriates over 100,000 stranded Pakistanis from abroad

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has operated some 716 flights, from April 4 to June 16, carrying back home, a little over 100,000 Pakistanis stranded abroad due to COVID-19 induced pandemic, said the spokesman of the national flag carrier

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has operated some 716 flights, from April 4 to June 16, carrying back home, a little over 100,000 Pakistanis stranded abroad due to COVID-19 induced pandemic, said the spokesman of the national flag carrier.

It was claimed that during the exercise first touch downs to a number of new destinations, operating directly to USA mainland, Australia, Africa, Far East and Central Asian Republics was also achieved.

Since the suspension of flight operation in March this year, hundreds of Pakistanis had been stuck abroad creating a serious humanitarian crisis, particularly in the wake of global economic shutdown.

According to the spokesman the series of repatriation flights will continue, at the behest of Pakistan, as long as there is a need and all fellow citizens are safely brought back home.

The worst affected continues to be the countries in the Gulf and middle East with the largest number of expatriate population struggling to get back home, PIA representative said.

He in this context further mentioned that with travel restrictions in the past, coupled with limited quota, and most flights being operated one way empty, the cost of operations were too high for all the airlines.

"Hence the government directed the national flag carrier to undertake the task while regulating the fares," said the spokesman also referring to measures being taken for 100% screening of all incoming passengers.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Africa Australia Middle East March April June All From Government Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited PIA

Recent Stories

Under-12 and Over-60 can now take part in sports a ..

2 minutes ago

Oman announces 739 new COVID-19 cases

38 minutes ago

Rs211000 fine imposed on petrol pumps, 121 issued ..

33 seconds ago

Japanese Lawmaker Couple Arrested Over Allegedly B ..

34 seconds ago

Thailand reports 6 new coronavirus cases

53 minutes ago

Turkey Refuses to Hold Talks on Libya With Eastern ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.