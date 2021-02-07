KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed air-lifting of Kinnow by carrying 2200 kilograms Pakistani Kinnow on its flight "PK9701", to Manchester.

The National Flag carrier has resumed the export of Kinnow after two decades, said a spokesperson of the PIA Abdullah Khan on Sunday.

He said that the PIA will now regularly carry Kinnow cargo in order to play its role in the government's policy to further promote country's exports.