PIA resumes flight operation for Malaysia after eight months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Monday restored its flight operation for Malaysia, which was suspended for the last eight months due to the closure of airspace.

"The PIA's flight carrying more than 300 passengers has left for Kuala Lumpur after the interval of eight months," an official of PIA told APP.

He said that the PIA would operate two direct flights between Islamabad and Kuala Lumpur weekly on Monday and Friday to facilitate the tourists and businessmen intending to visit Malaysia and Pakistan.

He said people and business community in Kulala Lumpur had welcomed the restoration of flight operation.

To a query, he said the numbers of flight would be increased in near future, keeping in view the demand of the people living in Kuala Lumpur.

The official said PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik had directed the airline staff to provide the best possible facilities to passengers.

He said the national flag-carrier intended to add new profitable destinations in its operations after the addition of new airplanes in the fleet.

He said the PIA was also planning to start direct flights for New York in near future.