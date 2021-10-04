PIA resumes flight-operation to Kuwait

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday announced resuming its flight operation to Kuwait after the Gulf state lifted the self-imposed ban on the national flag-carrier and pilots

"The national flag-carrier is resuming the flight operation to Kuwait with two flights a week," a news release said.

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik has thanked the Minister for Aviation, Secretary Aviation and Aviation Division's management for playing a vibrant role in resumption of the flights operation.

He also acknowledged the special efforts of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan's Ambassador to Kuwait and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Pakistan for extending all possible assistance in that regard.

The CEO, in a tweet, vowed that the PIA would continue serving Pakistanis and valuable passengers with all professional dedication.