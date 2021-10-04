UrduPoint.com

PIA Resumes Flight-operation To Kuwait

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:07 PM

PIA resumes flight-operation to Kuwait

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday announced resuming its flight operation to Kuwait after the Gulf state lifted the self-imposed ban on the national flag-carrier and pilots

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday announced resuming its flight operation to Kuwait after the Gulf state lifted the self-imposed ban on the national flag-carrier and pilots.

"The national flag-carrier is resuming the flight operation to Kuwait with two flights a week," a news release said.

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik has thanked the Minister for Aviation, Secretary Aviation and Aviation Division's management for playing a vibrant role in resumption of the flights operation.

He also acknowledged the special efforts of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan's Ambassador to Kuwait and Kuwaiti Ambassador to Pakistan for extending all possible assistance in that regard.

The CEO, in a tweet, vowed that the PIA would continue serving Pakistanis and valuable passengers with all professional dedication.

Related Topics

Pakistan Kuwait All PIA

Recent Stories

Angola declares COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for ..

Angola declares COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for adults

1 minute ago
 Soldier embraces martyrdom thwarting terrorists' a ..

Soldier embraces martyrdom thwarting terrorists' attack at Gharioum military pos ..

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 161554 cusecs water

IRSA releases 161554 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 Quran calligraphy competition to be held on Oct 12 ..

Quran calligraphy competition to be held on Oct 12

2 minutes ago
 Russia test fires hypersonic missile from submarin ..

Russia test fires hypersonic missile from submarine

2 minutes ago
 Five-day Gandhara Festival to start from tomorrow ..

Five-day Gandhara Festival to start from tomorrow at Taxila Museum

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.