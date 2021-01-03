UrduPoint.com
PIA Resumes Flight Operation To Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 01:50 PM

PIA resumes flight operation to Saudi Arabia

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines on Sunday announced to resume its regular passenger flight service to Saudi Arabia, advising the passengers concerned to urgently approach its offices for reactivating their bookings.

A PIA spokesman, in a statement, said as per the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation's (SGACA) latest notification suspension of all flights and travel to the kingdom had been lifted and international airlines permitted to transport passengers.

He asked the passengers with their seats already booked with the national flag carrier or those intending to fly to the Saudi Kingdom with the PIA approach its nearest office or contact the call centers via 111 786 786.

The PIA, since late December, due to resurgence of COVID pandemic and associated ban imposed on international flights by the SGACA, have only been carrying back home Pakistanis stranded in the kingdom.

Those intending to fly to Saudi Arab should ensure their corona PCR test conducted only at facilities approved by the Saudi government, the spokesman added.

