PIA resumes flight operations to UAE

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):PIA is all set to resume its regular flight operations to UAE from Thursday as the tickets are already up for grabs, said spokesman of the national flag carrier here on Wednesday.

According to Abdullah Hafeez Khan, PIA passengers would be able to travel from Pakistan to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain through the airline's regular flights .

Mentioning that PIA was previously operating one way relief flights to UAE to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in the emirates, he said that it was after obtaining needed permissions for regular flights from concerned authorities that passengers in general would be transported to and from Pakistan to gulf destinations.

Passengers, the spokesman said could book and purchase their tickets through PIA offices, corporate website and the concerned travel agents.

Abdullah Hafeez Khan said the passengers would, however, be required to get their COVID-19 test done within 48 hours prior to their flight departure and a negative test report would have to be presented at the time of check-in besides filling health declaration form available online.