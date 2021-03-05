PIA resumes Islamabad - Lahore flight service

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) here on Friday announced to resume its flight service between Lahore and Islamabad, suspended earlier due to Covid-19 pandemic

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) here on Friday announced to resume its flight service between Lahore and Islamabad, suspended earlier due to Covid-19 pandemic.

PIA spokesman Abduallah Khan sharing details said there would be three flights between the two cities on weekly basis.

Flights with two-way service will operate every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, said Abdullah Khan mentioning that first of it, PK 650, flew from Lahore to Islamabad this morning.

PIA Station Manager for Lahore, Ali Asghar Zaidi seen off the passengers prior to their departure, a cake was also cut as a token to celebrate the occasion.