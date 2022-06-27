UrduPoint.com

PIA Resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur Flight Operation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2022 | 01:23 PM

The National Flag Carrier says the national airline is already operating two weekly flights from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2022) Pakistan International Airlines on Monday resumed Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation after easing of the coronavirus restrictions.

The PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan in a news release said the national airline is already operating two weekly flights from Islamabad to Kuala Lumpur.

He said PIA is gradually increasing the number of its domestic and international flights on special instructions of Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Meanwhile, the Aviation Minister said the PIA is increasing the number of flights to different tourist destinations in order to facilitate the passengers during summer vacations.

More Stories From Pakistan

