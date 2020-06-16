PIA revises closing time of check-in counters for flights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The closing time of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) check-in counters for Domestic and International flights has been revised keeping in view the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for social distancing, health checks and screening measures at airports and to maintain on time flight departures, a PIA spokesman said on Tuesday.

The check-in counters will close 45 minutes before scheduled departure time of Domestic flights and one hour and 15 minutes before scheduled departure of International flights.

All PIA Passengers are requested to reach airports well before the closing time of PIA check-in counters.

The revised check-in closure timings are effective from June 16,2020, onwards. He said that the passengers are being informed about the revision through PIA call centre and also through PIA booking offices and its travel agents.