UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Revises Flight Schedule To Ease Passenger Burden On Islamabad, Lahore Airports

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 07:50 PM

PIA revises flight schedule to ease passenger burden on Islamabad, Lahore airports

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines has revised schedule of some of its flights to ease the passenger load at Islamabad and Lahore airports.

Following the directives of NCOC, PIA has diverted two Lahore bound flights to Sialkot while as many flights were diverted from Islamabad to Peshawar, said spokesperson of national flag carrier.

According to details flight PK-9726- Riyadh to Lahore- would now land at Sialkot airport while PK-9247- Lahore to Damam- would also depart from Sialkot instead of Lahore.

Another Islamabad bound flight from Abu Dhabi, PK-262, would be diverted to Peshawar while flight destined for Al-Qaseem would take off from Peshawar instead of Islamabad.

The passengers who had any query in the regard may contact the PIA call center for further information, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Riyadh Abu Dhabi Sialkot May From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

4 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

5 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

6 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

6 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.