PIA revises flight schedule to ease passenger burden on Islamabad, Lahore airports

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines has revised schedule of some of its flights to ease the passenger load at Islamabad and Lahore airports.

Following the directives of NCOC, PIA has diverted two Lahore bound flights to Sialkot while as many flights were diverted from Islamabad to Peshawar, said spokesperson of national flag carrier.

According to details flight PK-9726- Riyadh to Lahore- would now land at Sialkot airport while PK-9247- Lahore to Damam- would also depart from Sialkot instead of Lahore.

Another Islamabad bound flight from Abu Dhabi, PK-262, would be diverted to Peshawar while flight destined for Al-Qaseem would take off from Peshawar instead of Islamabad.

The passengers who had any query in the regard may contact the PIA call center for further information, the spokesperson added.