PIA Seeks Permission To Bring Back 10,000 Pakistanis From S.Arabia, Another 15,000 From UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 12:23 AM

PIA seeks permission to bring back 10,000 Pakistanis from S.Arabia, another 15,000 from UAE

Pakistan International Airlines had sought permission from the federal government to bring back 10,000 Pakistanis and another 15,000 from United Arab Emirates, said a spokesman of the national carrier here Saturday

Pakistan International Airlines had sought permission from the federal government to bring back 10,000 Pakistanis and another 15,000 from United Arab Emirates, said a spokesman of the national carrier here Saturday.

Mentioning that a week long major operation had been chalked out for the purpose, he said the 25,000 passengers would be transported via more than100 flights so as to facilitate the citizens stranded in these countries due to their inability to procure air tickets.

The situation, the spokesman said was also due to the fact that many of the PIA offices as well as designated traveling agencies in these countries were located in lockdown areas.

"The tickets for the planned operation are to be available online," he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

