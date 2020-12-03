PIA signs cargo charter agreement with Oriental Sky Aviation

Pakistan International Airlines(PIAs) and Oriental Sky Aviation(OSA) have entered into a cargo charter agreement paving way for direct and dedicated cargo flights between Pakistan and China, said Abdullah Khan, the spokesman of the national flag carrier

As per arrangement PIA, using its Airbus A320, will operate seven weekly fights to Urumqi (China), with four flights a week originating from Islamabad and three from Lahore respectively.

According to the spokesman it will be one of its kinds of operations as PIA had never before operated daily cargo flight on this sector adding that since COVID-19 pandemic airlines across the globe have registered an unprecedented surge in the demand for air cargo and are fast converting passenger planes to cargo freighters.

Mentioning that PIA is also aggressively pursuing the approach, he said opportunities are being evaluated to operate dedicated cargo flights to different destinations including Central Asian routes and several more in China..

PIA was said to to be already operating passenger and cargo charters to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan and Xi'an in China for different customers.