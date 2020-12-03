UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Signs Cargo Charter Agreement With Oriental Sky Aviation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 01:39 PM

PIA signs cargo charter agreement with Oriental Sky Aviation

Pakistan International Airlines(PIAs) and Oriental Sky Aviation(OSA) have entered into a cargo charter agreement paving way for direct and dedicated cargo flights between Pakistan and China, said Abdullah Khan, the spokesman of the national flag carrier

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines(PIAs) and Oriental Sky Aviation(OSA) have entered into a cargo charter agreement paving way for direct and dedicated cargo flights between Pakistan and China, said Abdullah Khan, the spokesman of the national flag carrier.

As per arrangement PIA, using its Airbus A320, will operate seven weekly fights to Urumqi (China), with four flights a week originating from Islamabad and three from Lahore respectively.

According to the spokesman it will be one of its kinds of operations as PIA had never before operated daily cargo flight on this sector adding that since COVID-19 pandemic airlines across the globe have registered an unprecedented surge in the demand for air cargo and are fast converting passenger planes to cargo freighters.

Mentioning that PIA is also aggressively pursuing the approach, he said opportunities are being evaluated to operate dedicated cargo flights to different destinations including Central Asian routes and several more in China..

PIA was said to to be already operating passenger and cargo charters to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan and Xi'an in China for different customers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad China Urumqi Bishkek Kyrgyzstan National University From Agreement Asia PIA

Recent Stories

UN Chief unveils multi-agency plan to revitalise B ..

11 minutes ago

How members of Pakistani squad visiting New Zealan ..

12 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

26 minutes ago

Money-laundering case: Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehb ..

38 minutes ago

48 NBA players contract coronavirus

1 minute ago

Bangladesh begins transfer of Rohingya to controve ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.