UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Signs Cargo Charter With Ryanair

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:04 PM

PIA signs cargo charter with Ryanair

Pakistan International Airlines has agreed to lease one of its Boeing 777 to Ryanair for transportation of cargo between Pakistan and China, said a spokesman of the national flag carrier

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines has agreed to lease one of its Boeing 777 to Ryanair for transportation of cargo between Pakistan and China, said a spokesman of the national flag carrier.

As per details an agreement in this context was inked by General Manager, PIA, Mohammad Shafiq and Country Head, Ryanairs, A. Fattah Bhatti under which PIA aircraft, of the said model being used for passengers' transportation will be converted into cargo carrier.

The lease period was said to be of four months during which export and import goods from/to Urumchi (China) and different destinations of Pakistan would be ensured against agreed fees and associated charges.

PIA cargo plane will carry 52 tons of cargo during every single flight, said the spokesman.

Mentioning that due to marked reduction in the passenger load, consequent to Covid-19, affecting the world aviation industry in general, he said l the national carrier has embarked upon strategic partnerships with international airlines.

"Motive is to benefit from each others experiences and share available resources, he said.

According to him Chief Executive Officer of PIA has directed its commercial department to introduce innovative products enabling the national airline achieve its economic objectives during corona phase.

This particular initiative to lease our aircraft as flights chartered for cargo transportation is also expected to help promote national exports," said the spokesman.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Import China From Agreement Industry Share PIA

Recent Stories

Ambassador of Netherlands calls on Ali Haider Zaid ..

1 second ago

ICCI hopes R3 project to start new era of developm ..

1 minute ago

#ShameonYouMacro becomes top trend for his anti-Is ..

10 minutes ago

Govt announces public holiday on Oct 30

9 minutes ago

Switzerland Records Over 17,400 COVID-19 Cases in ..

9 minutes ago

Govt takes strict action against hoarders, profite ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.