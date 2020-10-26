PIA signs cargo charter with Ryanair

Pakistan International Airlines has agreed to lease one of its Boeing 777 to Ryanair for transportation of cargo between Pakistan and China, said a spokesman of the national flag carrier

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines has agreed to lease one of its Boeing 777 to Ryanair for transportation of cargo between Pakistan and China, said a spokesman of the national flag carrier.

As per details an agreement in this context was inked by General Manager, PIA, Mohammad Shafiq and Country Head, Ryanairs, A. Fattah Bhatti under which PIA aircraft, of the said model being used for passengers' transportation will be converted into cargo carrier.

The lease period was said to be of four months during which export and import goods from/to Urumchi (China) and different destinations of Pakistan would be ensured against agreed fees and associated charges.

PIA cargo plane will carry 52 tons of cargo during every single flight, said the spokesman.

Mentioning that due to marked reduction in the passenger load, consequent to Covid-19, affecting the world aviation industry in general, he said l the national carrier has embarked upon strategic partnerships with international airlines.

"Motive is to benefit from each others experiences and share available resources, he said.

According to him Chief Executive Officer of PIA has directed its commercial department to introduce innovative products enabling the national airline achieve its economic objectives during corona phase.

This particular initiative to lease our aircraft as flights chartered for cargo transportation is also expected to help promote national exports," said the spokesman.