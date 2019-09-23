PIA signs MoU with KATI to facilitate its members

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) signed a memorandum of understanding at KATI Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) signed a memorandum of understanding at KATI Office.

The MoU was signed by CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and President KATI, Muhammad Danish Khan, said a statement on Monday.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik met with the office bearers of KATI.

Patron in Chief KATI and Head of United Group SM Muneer, Senior Vice President Kati Faraz ur Rehman, Mohammad Zubair Chahya and office bearers of KATI were also present on the occasion.

PIA will provide convenience in its travel services and information to the business community.

Various discounts including group travel and preferential services at airports will be given to the members of KATI.

President KATI Muhammad Danish Khan appreciated PIA's present performance and extended support of KATI to PIA and assured travel of KATI members by PIA.

SM Muneer extended full support to PIA for enhancing its cargo business and requested for better cargo facilitation for the Business community.

CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik while addressing KATI members said that PIA needs the support of Business Community, we are working to further improve our Cargo services and provide incentives to enhance Cargo Business.

CEO PIA said that PIA will induct two aircraft in its fleet by next month and more flights and routes will be introduced with the enhancement of fleet.

He said that B777 aircraft inflight entertainment system was being upgraded in phases and in the next six months would be made operational for the passengers.

The airline's revenue for the past six months has shown remarkable improvement and increased by 41 percent.

Our priority is on flight punctuality, cleanliness and amenities on board flights.

He said that PIA officials will maintain constant liaison with KATI and business community and provide maximum support for ease of business.

He requested KATI members to support PIA in its co-branding initiatives.

Towards, the end of the ceremony a shield was presented to CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik by President KATI MuhammadDanish Khan.