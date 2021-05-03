UrduPoint.com
PIA Slashes Its Flight Operations By Twenty Percent

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:50 PM

PIA slashes its flight operations by twenty percent

KARACHI, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Th national flag carrier, in accordance to NCOC decision has made 20 percent reduction in its in-land flight operation, however, that has in no manner affected the service to Faisalabad and Islamabad, said PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan here on Monday.

In a statement, he particularly emphasized that service between Quetta and other (major) airports of the country will remain fully functional during the Eid holidays too.

