PIA Special Flight Airlifts 1.55 Mln SinoVac Doses From China: NCOC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

PIA special flight airlifts 1.55 mln SinoVac doses from China: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday apprised that a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight airlifted over 1.55 million doses of SinoVac Covid vaccine from China.

The NCOC informed that the special consignment of Sinovac vaccine of 1.

55 million doses had arrived at Islamabad International Airport through a special PIA flight which was part of planned contracted quantity purchased from China.

It added that another consignment of 2-3 million doses of Chinese vaccines would be reaching Pakistan in the next week followed by continued supply of Covid vaccine tranches.

The NCOC said China as time tested friend of Pakistan has taken special measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of vaccines to Pakistan.

However, measures are in place to transport these vaccines to all federating units according to their requirement.

