PIA special flight airlifts 2 mln SinoVac jabs from China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airlifted two million doses of SinoVac Covid-19 vaccine from China that arrived at the Islamabad International Airport here on Wednesday.

The consignment received was part of the planned contracted quantity purchased from China, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) apprised in an update here issued.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was spearheading the purchase process of vaccines from international market under the auspices of the NCOC, it added.

Moreover, these doses would be deployed to all vaccine centres across the country for which arrangements were already in place.

It went on to mention that with the arrival of this consignment, daily average inoculation of the vaccine doses across the country would be enhanced considerably.