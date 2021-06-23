UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Special Flight Airlifts 2 Mln SinoVac Jabs From China

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 03:30 PM

PIA special flight airlifts 2 mln SinoVac jabs from China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airlifted two million doses of SinoVac Covid-19 vaccine from China that arrived at the Islamabad International Airport here on Wednesday.

The consignment received was part of the planned contracted quantity purchased from China, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) apprised in an update here issued.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was spearheading the purchase process of vaccines from international market under the auspices of the NCOC, it added.

Moreover, these doses would be deployed to all vaccine centres across the country for which arrangements were already in place.

It went on to mention that with the arrival of this consignment, daily average inoculation of the vaccine doses across the country would be enhanced considerably.

Related Topics

Islamabad China Market All From PIA Million Airport

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 1,922 reco ..

16 minutes ago

Scope of Civil Defence to be expanded: DC

21 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces countdown for Expo 2 ..

31 minutes ago

PCB Vaccination Drive turns its focus to employees

32 minutes ago

Quinton de Kock returns to top 10 of ICC Rankings

37 minutes ago

US Trying to Get India Involved in Military Allian ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.