UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Special Flight Left Jakarta Carrying 219 Stranded Pakistanis

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:19 PM

PIA special flight left Jakarta carrying 219 stranded Pakistanis

A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying 219 stranded Pakistanis, left Jakarta for Karachi Saturday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying 219 stranded Pakistanis, left Jakarta for Karachi Saturday afternoon.

Around 450 Pakistanis were got stranded in different parts of Indonesia due to flight cancellations and lockdowns amid Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, says a press release received here Saturday from Jakarta.

Ambassador Abdul Salik Khan and a team of officers and staff were at the airport to bid farewell to the Pakistani nationals, who appreciated the efforts of the mission in facilitating their stay as well as arranging the special flight.

The embassy of Pakistan Jakarta provided accommodation, three times meal, protective masks and sanitizers to the destitute Pakistanis during the past three weeks.

The mission also arranged air tickets for a few destitute. With the concerted efforts and seamless coordination with the PIA authorities, a first batch of stranded Pakistanis, was able to return to Pakistan.

The embassy is in touch with the relevant authorities for repatriation of remaining Pakistan nationals, it added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Jakarta Indonesia From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

AJK govt, Ulemas working together against COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

Afghan Forces Kill 22 Taliban Militants in Paktia, ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner Karachi issues guidelines

1 minute ago

Ehsaas disburses Rs 53.336 billion among 4.444 mil ..

1 minute ago

Taiwan Quarantines More Than 700 Navy Personnel Af ..

10 minutes ago

Butcher held for overcharging in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.