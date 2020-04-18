PIA special flight left Jakarta carrying 219 stranded Pakistanis

A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying 219 stranded Pakistanis, left Jakarta for Karachi Saturday afternoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying 219 stranded Pakistanis, left Jakarta for Karachi Saturday afternoon.

Around 450 Pakistanis were got stranded in different parts of Indonesia due to flight cancellations and lockdowns amid Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, says a press release received here Saturday from Jakarta.

Ambassador Abdul Salik Khan and a team of officers and staff were at the airport to bid farewell to the Pakistani nationals, who appreciated the efforts of the mission in facilitating their stay as well as arranging the special flight.

The embassy of Pakistan Jakarta provided accommodation, three times meal, protective masks and sanitizers to the destitute Pakistanis during the past three weeks.

The mission also arranged air tickets for a few destitute. With the concerted efforts and seamless coordination with the PIA authorities, a first batch of stranded Pakistanis, was able to return to Pakistan.

The embassy is in touch with the relevant authorities for repatriation of remaining Pakistan nationals, it added.