PIA special flight repatriates 230 stranded Pakistanis from Ukraine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 230 Pakistanis repatriated from Ukraine by Pakistan International Airlines' special flight that arrived here at Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday at 12:07 am.

The passengers, mostly students, were lifted from Poland after they crossed over from Ukraine amid the outbreak of war.

Ambassador of the Republic of Poland Maciej Pisarski, his wife Justyna Maria Pisarski, and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood were present at the airport on the occasion to receive the stranded Pakistanis.

more/sah