PIA special flight with 253 stranded Pakistanis in Iraq leaves for home

A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines carrying 253 stranded Pakistanis in Iraq left for Islamabad on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines carrying 253 stranded Pakistanis in Iraq left for Islamabad on Tuesday.

The total number of repatriated Pakistanis from Iraq has reached 645 including 81 prisoners, Pakistan's embassy in Baghdad said in a statement.

Pakistan's ambassador to Iraq Sajid Bilal saw off the passengers at the airport, while the embassy staff assisted the passengers for check-in and completion of departure formalities.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the government of Iraq for their support in facilitating the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis.

\932