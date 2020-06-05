UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Special Plane Airlifts 272 Pakistani Students To Islamabad From Wuhan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:39 PM

PIA special plane airlifts 272 Pakistani students to Islamabad from Wuhan

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special flight carrying 272 Pakistanis mostly students left Tianhe International Airport, Wuhan, China for Islamabad on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) special flight carrying 272 Pakistanis mostly students left Tianhe International Airport, Wuhan, China for Islamabad on Friday.

These Pakistanis were stranded in Wuhan, Hubei province, adjoining areas and other cities due to cancellations of flights and lockdown in wake of COVID-19 pandemic, according to official sources.

It was PIA's third such flight from China and second from Wuhan in last three weeks. The previous two flights were operated from Wuhan and Shanghai on May 18 and June 2 respectively.

On May 18, a total of 274 Pakistanis, mostly students were airlifted to Pakistan from Wuhan and on June 2, another 206 Pakistani passengers were transported from Shanghai.

Around 1,300 Pakistani students were studying in different universities in China's Hubei province, including 800 students in Wuhan, epicenter of novel coronavirus outbreak, when the Chinese government decided to declare a lockdown in the city as well as the province.

In pursuance of the instructions of the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Pakistani embassy had shortlisted passengers with urgent travel requirements for early return.

The returning students were studying in the several universities of Hubei and continued staying in China after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

During the state visit of President Arif Alvi to Beijing on March 16-17, the President and the Foreign Minister had held a tele-conference with Pakistani students and assured to bring them back to Pakistan at an opportune time.

The Embassy had remained in close contact with the students in Wuhan and Hubei and sent a two-member task force, which stayed there till the lockdown was lifted on April 8, 2020.

Special arrangements were made by the Embassy of Pakistan for flight operation to ensure the health and safety of all passengers. A special unit of four embassy officers was constituted to liaison with the PIA, Pakistani students and relevant Chinese departments to finalise the arrangements.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China and local authorities of Hubei province extended complete support and had put in place special arrangements to facilitate the returning students.

All passengers upon arriving in Pakistan would be subject to relevant procedures of Government of Pakistan for containing the spread of disease.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Visit Wuhan Beijing Shanghai March April May June 2020 All From Government PIA Airport Arif Alvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

20 minutes ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

26 minutes ago

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago

Trump Says Does Not Know if US Will Get Along With ..

2 minutes ago

Govt striving to make successful drive of Green Pa ..

2 minutes ago

Canada's Bombardier to cut 2,500 jobs

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.