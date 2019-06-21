UrduPoint.com
PIA Staff Sets Example By Returning Foreign Passenger’s Wallet

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:24 PM

The wallet had foreign currency notes worth Rs5 lac.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) The workers of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set an example of honesty by returning the wallet of a foreign passenger.

The foreign passenger was travelling from Karachi to Faisalabad. As he reached Faisalabad, he forgot his wallet in the plane.

Upon finding the wallet, the PIA staff returned it to its rightful owner.

The foreign passenger lauded the PIA staff for their honesty and expressed confidence on the service of the national carrier.

About the meals served during the flight, passenger Michael David said that it was delicious.

Earlier, the workers of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) set an example of honesty by returning the World Cup tickets of a passenger.

According to details, a female passenger named Aqeela forgot her VIP tickets for World Cup 2019 at the airport and departed to London.

However, the on-duty staff of CAA, including female officer Qaisera and male officer Imran Siddiq, managed to return the tickets to their rightful owner. They reached out to the brother of the passenger and handed over the tickets to him.

Media reports said that the VIP tickets were worth Rs7.5 lac.

The airport management has awarded acknowledgement certificates to the CAA officers.

