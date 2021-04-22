UrduPoint.com
PIA Staffers Get Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:31 PM

PIA staffers get vaccinated against coronavirus

The national flag carrier has got vaccinated more than 250 of its pilots and other flight crew members against coronavirus apart of an essential component of flight safety against the infection

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The national flag carrier has got vaccinated more than 250 of its pilots and other flight crew members against coronavirus apart of an essential component of flight safety against the infection.

A spokesman of PIA here on Thursday claimed that the airline, being first in the country, to take the initiative and said that all its pilots, air hostesses, pursers and other concerned personnel would be vaccinated by early May.

He said that during the next phase, all front line workers of the flag carrier would be vaccinated with the motive to ensure health safety of the workers as well as those coming into their contact.

CEO of PIA, Air Marshal Arshad and the administration were committed tostrictly comply with every single SOP required for protection of the workers and passengersagainst the pandemic.

More Stories From Pakistan

