PIA Starts Direct Flights From Lahore To Skardu

Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:43 PM

PIA starts direct flights from Lahore to Skardu

National flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Wednesday started direct flights from Lahore to Skardu for the first time. The flight was carrying 153 passengers

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :National flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Wednesday started direct flights from Lahore to Skardu for the first time. The flight was carrying 153 passengers.

On the occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was held which was attended by Commissioner Baltistan Division Shuja Alam, other important administrative officers including Civil Aviation, Airport Security Force and the crew.

The main purpose of direct flight from Lahore to Skardu is to promote tourism in Gilgit Baltistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

