PIA Starts Five New Flight Routes To Sharjah, Al Ain: Ghulam Sarwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 09:25 PM

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday told Senate that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had started five new flight routes recently from different cities to Sharjah and Al Ain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday told Senate that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had started five new flight routes recently from different cities to Sharjah and Al Ain.

Speaking in the Senate, he told that the return flights were started from Multan to Sharjah, Peshawar to Sharjah, Sialkot to Sharjah, Peshawar to Al Ain and Lahore to Muscat.

The occupancy rate on these flights was from 80 to 88 percent, he added.

Since the accounts had not been finalized yet, therefore, details of revenue could not be furnished, he added.

The Senate was told that no new airplane had been inducted or procured.

In aviation industry it was a general practice that airliners did restructure their network where loss was to be curtailed and consolidation had to be made on profit making routes.

For these five routes, PIA had not inducted any aircraft but followed the same practice and suspended its loss making routes, he added.

