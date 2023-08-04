Open Menu

PIA Starts International Flight Operations At Skardu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 06:50 PM

PIA starts international flight operations at Skardu

Skardu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started its international flight operations at Skardu Airport where the first flight will be landed on Monday from Dubai.

The second flight will be landed on August 19 from Dubai followed by August 22 the flight will be departed to Dubai from Skardu International Airport.

According to PIA officials, these flights will promote international tourism, trekking and expedition in Baltistan Region.

These flights will also boost international tourism, trade, culture and relationship between different countries and Pakistan, he added.

It is also expected that international flights will also be operated from London, New York, Toronto, Tokyo, Doha, Saudi Arabia and China.

People belonging to all walks of life are very much happy to see the international flight on August 14 at Skardu airport and this day will be a historic day in Baltistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Dubai London Toronto Tokyo Doha New York Saudi Arabia Skardu August All From PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Two-day Communications workshop for women crickete ..

Two-day Communications workshop for women cricketers concludes

59 minutes ago
 Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute h ..

Over 250 million people worldwide suffered acute hunger in 2022: UN official

1 hour ago
 PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Gra ..

PITB’s Whizkids Summer Camp Concludes with a Graduation Ceremony

2 hours ago
 TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

2 hours ago
 OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place ..

OPPO secures first place in China and fourth place in global smartphone shipment ..

2 hours ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of peopl ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of people of IIOJK: Kaira

2 hours ago
TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador f ..

TECNO Welcomes Sajal Aly as the Brand Ambassador for 2023

2 hours ago
 Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release f ..

Shehryar Afridi arrested again after his release from Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED ..

Empower reports 6.1% H1’23 revenue growth to AED1.22bn

3 hours ago
 Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretake ..

Khaqan, Aslam Bhootani among nominees for caretaker PM post

3 hours ago
 SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advanc ..

SEHA, Sanofi ink collaboration agreement to advance rare disease diagnostics

3 hours ago
 MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital servi ..

MoIAT adopts UAE Pass across all its digital services

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan