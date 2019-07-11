UrduPoint.com
PIA Starts Operation On Seven New Routes: Senate Body Told

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:29 PM

Senate Standing Committee on Aviation was Thursday informed that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had started flight-operation on seven new destinations while it suspended flights on six loss-making routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Aviation was Thursday informed that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had started flight-operation on seven new destinations while it suspended flights on six loss-making routes.

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Mushahid�Ullah Khan, discussed point of public importance raised by Senator Behramand Khan Tangi regarding corruption in the project of New Islamabad International Airport, improvement of PIA management during current year and briefing on PIA employees' pension policy.

A senior official of the PIA apprised the committee that the national flag-carrier's financial health had much improved after the opening of new profitable routes.

He said grounded aircraft had been made functional due to efforts of the PIA employees. He said Rs 5 billion revenue was expected from the repair of aircraft annually.

The senate body was informed that about 200 ghost employees had been terminated by the PIA management. The PIA's seven properties abroad will be offered for rent after renovations, he said, adding efforts were underway to offer 29 properties of PIA inside the country.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Chief Executive Officer(CEO),Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Marshal Arshad Malik also attended the meeting.

