PIA Starts Operation To Airlift Pakistanis Stranded In Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 10:00 AM

PIA starts operation to airlift Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane, Boeing-777, left for Poland on Tuesday to airlift the Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

From Lahore airport, the PK-7787 has left for Warsaw, the capital of Poland, at 7:23 a.m.

(today), and will land there by 10:00 am as per the local time," PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said in a press release issued here.

He said the plane, dispatched on the directives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, would bring back around 300 Pakistanis to the country and land at the Islamabad International Airport, while "more flights will also be operated on the instructions of the government of Pakistan," the PIA spokesman said.

