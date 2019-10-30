PIA starts twice a week direct flights from Quetta to Jeddah, Lahore to Doha

(@imziishan)

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday announced expansion in its international network and introduction of twice a week flights from Quetta to Jeddah and from Lahore to Doha every Tuesday and Saturday

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik sharing his views on the launch of flights congratulated the Marketing team on initiating direct flights from Quetta to Jeddah and Lahore to Doha, according to a statement.

He said that the flights from Quetta to Jeddah fulfill the long standing demand of the people of Balochistan and now they can travel to Jeddah directly from Quetta without taking any connecting flight.

PIA CEO said that PIA also plans to operate additional flights to International destinations and increase frequency of its domestic flights for the convenience of the passengers; the Lahore �Doha flights have also been introduced keeping in view the demand prospects and for providing direct connectivity to the people residing in Lahore, its adjoining areas and Pakistan community residing in Doha.

Arshad Malik instructed airline officials to provide best services to the passengers.

The first flights for Jeddah and Doha took off from Quetta and Lahore airports on Tuesday. The passengers of the first flight from Quetta to Jeddah PK 767 were seen off by Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri, District Manager PIA Khalil Ahmed Khosa and officials of the airline.

The passengers thanked PIA management, especially CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik for operating direct flights from Quetta to Jeddah.

The second direct flight destination for the sector Lahore-Doha took offfrom Allama Iqbal Airport, Lahore. The passengers of first flight PK 289 Lahore- Doha were seen off by PIA District Manager Saleemullah Shahani, Station Manager Ali Asghar Zaidi, Ticket Office Manager PIA Tanveer Qasim and senior officials of the airline.