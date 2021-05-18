PIA starts with its Karachi - Zhob - Karachi flight service on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The national flag carrier here on Tuesday marked the beginning of its twice a week flight service between Karachi and Zhob.

The route Karachi to Zhob to Karachi has been initiated in view of the needs of the citizens in general and business community in particular, said CEO of Pakistan International Airlines, Air Marshal, Arshad Malik in his message on the occasion.

As per plan the flight service between the two cities will operate every Tuesday and Friday.

Earlier, prior to its departure from Jinnah International Airport a simple but impressive inaugural ceremony was hosted by PIA District Manager, Faisal Kharal and Airport Manager, Olympian Ahmad Alam.

Passengers attending the ceremony appreciated the initiative and hoped that standard in terms ofpunctuality and quality of service would be maintained.