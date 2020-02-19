UrduPoint.com
PIA Submits Reply In Plane Missing Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 08:39 PM

The Pakistan international Airlines (PIA) on Thursday submitted reply before the Supreme Court in plane missing case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan international Airlines (PIA) on Thursday submitted reply before the Supreme Court in plane missing case.

The PIA in its reply stated that the plane did not went missing as it was sold out.

The reply stated that the aircraft had completed its lifespan in 2016.

With the permission of Civil Aviation, the ship was sent to Germany for grounding, it added.

The reply stated that the aeroplane was also used for shooting of a film and PIA earned � 210,000 in this regard. The aeroplane was sold for $ 103,000, while its two engines were sold for $ 13 million, it added.

The reply also stated that National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency was investigating the matter and current administration was cooperating in the investigations.

