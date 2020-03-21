PIA suspends all international flights in fight against Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

PIA CEO says that PIA is taking all measures for the safety and protection of its passengers in line with Pakistan government’s response to COVID-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2020) Pakistan International Airline (PIA) suspended all international flights in accordance with the directives of the Federal government here on Saturday.

PIA Chief Air Marshal Arshad Malik made this announcement amid fears of Coronavirus. He said the suspension would be effective from 8:00 pm today.

In a video message on official Twitter account of Pakistan International Airlines, PIA Chief Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that PIA cancelled all its international flights in accordance with the directives of Government of Pakistan effective from 8 PM 21 Mar 2020 till 28 Mar 2020.

“ We apologise for the inconvenience caused. For more information & reservation changes contact 111-786-786. #PIA,” said the PIA Chief.

PIA is taking all possible measures for the safety and protection of all its passengers in line with Pakistan’s response to COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus rose to 519 after Sindh tally of 267 cases here on Saturday.

The national flag carrier tweeted: “ PIA is taking serious safety measures during this pandemic. Aircraft are sanitized & disinfected before each flight.Gloves &masks are mandatory while handling passengers. Only a single customer is allowed at check-in counter which is sanitized each time #PIA #PakistanFightsCorona,”.

At least three people died of the virus; two in Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa. There are total 96 cases of Coronavirus in Punjab, 23 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 92 in Balochistan, 10 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 30 in Gilgit-Baltistan and one in AJK.

Karachi is unofficially locked down as all markets, shops and shopping malls have been shut down. Airport is closed and no mass movement is being allowed by the local authorities.

In, Lahore, the provincial government has already banned major shopping malls, markets and shops but still there is movement. Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar are also witnessing strict measures against mass movement for the first time in Pakistan history.

Talking to senior journalists, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Karachi was locked down and they were just a step behind. He asked the people not be panic and face this challenge with courage. The PM said that they would not keep anything secret from the public and would keep them updated about the factual situation. However, he warned that the situation would be out of their control if unrest was created in the country.

The PM also urged the people to follow the rules to save themselves and save others.