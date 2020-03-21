UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Suspends All International Flights In Fight Against Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 03:01 PM

PIA suspends all international flights in fight against Coronavirus

PIA CEO says that PIA is taking all measures for the safety and protection of its passengers in line with Pakistan government’s response to COVID-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2020) Pakistan International Airline (PIA) suspended all international flights in accordance with the directives of the Federal government here on Saturday.

PIA Chief Air Marshal Arshad Malik made this announcement amid fears of Coronavirus. He said the suspension would be effective from 8:00 pm today.

In a video message on official Twitter account of Pakistan International Airlines, PIA Chief Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that PIA cancelled all its international flights in accordance with the directives of Government of Pakistan effective from 8 PM 21 Mar 2020 till 28 Mar 2020.

“ We apologise for the inconvenience caused. For more information & reservation changes contact 111-786-786. #PIA,” said the PIA Chief.

PIA is taking all possible measures for the safety and protection of all its passengers in line with Pakistan’s response to COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus rose to 519 after Sindh tally of 267 cases here on Saturday.

The national flag carrier tweeted: “ PIA is taking serious safety measures during this pandemic. Aircraft are sanitized & disinfected before each flight.Gloves &masks are mandatory while handling passengers. Only a single customer is allowed at check-in counter which is sanitized each time #PIA #PakistanFightsCorona,”.

At least three people died of the virus; two in Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtoonkhawa. There are total 96 cases of Coronavirus in Punjab, 23 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 92 in Balochistan, 10 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 30 in Gilgit-Baltistan and one in AJK.

Karachi is unofficially locked down as all markets, shops and shopping malls have been shut down. Airport is closed and no mass movement is being allowed by the local authorities.

In, Lahore, the provincial government has already banned major shopping malls, markets and shops but still there is movement. Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar are also witnessing strict measures against mass movement for the first time in Pakistan history.

Talking to senior journalists, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Karachi was locked down and they were just a step behind. He asked the people not be panic and face this challenge with courage. The PM said that they would not keep anything secret from the public and would keep them updated about the factual situation. However, he warned that the situation would be out of their control if unrest was created in the country.

The PM also urged the people to follow the rules to save themselves and save others.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Twitter Died Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2020 Market All From Government PIA Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt taking all possible steps to prevent spread o ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Anti-Doping Agency's Head Hopes 2020 Olymp ..

12 minutes ago

North Macedonia's Leader Signs Final NATO Accessio ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab govt introduces Telemedicine portal to faci ..

12 minutes ago

SSP imposes ban on 4 people traveling in a vehicle ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.