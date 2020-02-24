PIA suspends flight operation to Beijing, Tokyo till March 15

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th February, 2020) Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended the flight operations to China and Japan till March 15 due to increase in Coronavirus spread.As per media reports, due to continuous spread of Coronavirus PIA has suspended flight operation to China and Tokyo.

According to PIA spokesperson, PIA flight operation for Japan and China will remain suspended till March 15 and after March 15, decision for further extension in suspension or restoration of flight operation will be taken next week.PIA spokesperson has made it clear that PIA flights will not go to Beijing and Tokyo from today and passengers going to Tokyo and Beijing have been informed about the situation in advance.