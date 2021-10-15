PIA suspends flight operations to Kabul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday announced suspending its flight-operation to Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, till the situation on ground improved and become more conducive for international flight operations there.

The PIA management, on its official twitter handle, made it clear that the nationalflag-carrier was operating only chartered flights (to and from Kabul) purely on humanitarian considerations as "really high insurance costs make regular Ops impossible."