PIA Suspends Special Quota For Its Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 06:40 PM

PIA suspends special quota for its employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended special discount quota for its employees due to shortage of seats in the planes due to implementation of SOPs to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to a circular issued here on Sunday, the domestic and special international flights are being operated on the directions of the government under special SOPs.

It has been cleared that honorary tickets for travel agents on good sale have also been suspended.

The national flag career is bringing citizens back from other countries meanwhile flight operation of other airlines were suspended.

