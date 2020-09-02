PIA takes concrete measures to ensure discipline, helps improve quality of its service

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The management of Pakistan International Airlines dismissed more than 70 of its employees under charges that were registered to had severely compromised the discipline of the organization.

According to available information penalties awarded during August 2020 were consequent to proper inquiry conducted by competent officers in their individual capacities as well as part of committees who thoroughly investigated each case and forwarded their respective submissions to the authorities.

Thirty one of the employees removed from service were charged for prolonged unauthorized absence from duty, 27 for presenting fake/ bogus/tempered degrees and documents, four for causing destruction to company property, two for unauthorized disclosure of official information, three for seeking bribe, two for immoral/illegal act of omission, three for destroying official record and one each for indulgence in narcotics and/or smuggling.

There were also found to be four demotions on basis of disobedience or refusal to carry out lawful order while increment of six workers were withheld for violation of SOPs; letters of warning were issued to 13 for negligence and exoneration while letters of displeasure to two other were handed for supervisory negligence.

It was reiterated that discipline is the most important aspect of any organization as its binds the employees and motivates them to follow the organization's rules and regulations further paving way for harmony at workplace and working as team to achieve organizational goals.

In view of the spirit administration of the national flag carrier also acknowledged those who reflected dedication, commitment and high degree of professionalism in serving PIA. Letter of Appreciation was thus presented to 17 and monetary awards were announced for five other found to be working beyond the call of duty.