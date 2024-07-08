Open Menu

PIA Terms Manager's Arrest At Bahrain Airport, An Act Of Misunderstanding

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 10:32 PM

PIA terms Manager's arrest at Bahrain Airport, an act of misunderstanding

Pakistan International Airlines has declared the arrest of PIA's country manager at the Bahrain airport as an act of misunderstanding

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Pakistan International Airlines has declared the arrest of PIA's country manager at the Bahrain airport as an act of misunderstanding.

In a statement issued here on Monday, PIA spokesman said since PIA does not have an office at the airport, normally the luggage left by passengers being shifted to the office located in the city, from where it is being delivered after contacting them.

The Bahraini Security officials initiated operation by considering the shifting of luggage from the airport as a fraudulent act, spokesman said and added that such incident may be a violation of the code but it was not a criminal act.

Spokesman said the PIA also engaged the Pakistani embassy officials to provide legal assistance to the arrested officer.

PIA is in constant touch with the Pakistani embassy and also providing all technical support to them.

The PIA administration has assigned senior officers to defend the case in the court of law.

