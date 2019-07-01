PIA to airlift 78,258 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through 294 flights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), under the government Hajj scheme, would airlift about 78,258 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through its 294 flights from various airports of the country.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan was briefed that a month-long pre Hajj flight-operation would start from July 4 and continue till August 5, while post Hajj flights would operate from August 17 to September 14 to bring back the Hujjaj from the holy land.

The national flag carrier would use B-777 and A-320 aircraft to take intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia and bring them back after performing the religious obligation.

As many 86 flights will land directly to Madina airport while 208 flights will land at Jeddah airport.

As many as 46 flights will carry 13,171 intending pilgrims from Federal capital airport, 62 flights will airlift 19,745 intending pilgrims from Karachi. As many as 51 flights will 15,562 intending pilgrims from Lahore airport while 29 flights will carry 10,446 intending pilgrims from Peshawar.

Twelve flights will carry about 4,358 intending pilgrims from Sukkar, while 21 flights will airlift 5,077 intending pilgrim from Multan, 17 flights will carry 1,549 intending pilgrims from Faisalabad while from Quetta 56 flight will airlift 8,350 intending pilgrims.

In a first, the minister was apprised that PIA will start direct hajj flights from Quetta.

The national flag carrier will also allow 35kg baggage in two pieces to every intending pilgrim. Additional 5 litter Zam-Zam bottle will be given to intending pilgrim on their return at Pakistan airports.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan appreciated 10 counters to be established by 51 members Saudi Immigration Team at Islamabad Airport, under Road to Makkah project. The Saudi team also has brought with them the immigration system in a special plane, which will be made operational at the departure lounge of Islamabad Airport. A special lounge is assigned to Saudi team at Islamabad Airport to facilitate intending pilgrims. Under the 'Road to Makkah' project, customs and immigration process of the Pakistani pilgrims would be completed at the Islamabad Airport thus saving them from 10 to 12 hours process at the Jeddah Airport.

The facility would be gradually extended to all cities of Pakistan while in the second phase, Jinnah International Airport Karachi would be included in the project. Under the project, the luggage of pilgrims would be delivered directly at their residences in Saudi Arabia, the spokesman said.