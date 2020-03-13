UrduPoint.com
PIA To Bring Back Pakistanis From Saudi Arabia On March 15: NA Told

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary of Aviation Division Jamil Ahmed Khan on Friday informed the National Assembly that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing 777 had been lined up to bring back Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia on March 15.

Responding to a point raised by MNA Sher Akbar, he said, Pakistan International Arilines (PIA) had made emergency arrangements to bring back Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia to the country on March 15.

Responding to a point raised by MNA Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub said call letters would be issued to the candidates fulfilling the criteria laid down by the ministry for the appointments.

"I assure the house that merit will be followed in the appointments in ministry", he added.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on the desire of the parliamentarians had prorogued the session of the National Assembly.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said, "We do not want to create panic regarding the spread of corona virus, but as a preventive measure, we are requesting the speaker to prorogue the proceedings of the House."

