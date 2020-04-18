UrduPoint.com
PIA To Bring Pakistanis Stranded In Indonesia Back Home

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 04:54 PM

PIA to bring Pakistanis stranded in Indonesia back home

A PIA flight carrying 200 passengers from Jakarta will land at Karachi airport tonight

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2020) Pakistan International Airline (PIA) would bring 450 stranded pakistanis back to the country tonight, the sources said here on Saturday.

PIA sent PK-888 to bring the Pakistanis who stranded in different parts of Indonesia after the Pakistani mission in Jakarta made efforts for their repatriation.

“The flight carrying more than 200 passengers will land at Karachi airport,” said the sources, adding that all the passengers would be shifted to quarantine for 14 days and would be tested before permission to go to homes.

The government has allowed some commercial flights to bring the passengers back and the efforts are underway to bring the citizens stranded abroad back home.

In his address to the nation, Prime minster Imran Khan said that they did not forget the Pakistanis stranded abroad. He said all the citizens would be brought back to home as the arrangements for their screenings and tests were underway.

“We couldn’t bring back the citizens earlier as we were not ready for testing of every passenger coming from abroad,” said the PM.

