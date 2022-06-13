UrduPoint.com

PIA To Evacuate Pakistanis From Syria Amid Israeli Bombing Of Damascus

Sameer Tahir Published June 13, 2022 | 12:02 PM

PIA to evacuate Pakistanis from Syria amid Israeli bombing of Damascus

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will depart for Syria and bring back the stranded Pakistanis in war-torn Syria.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight will depart for Syria today (Monday) on the special orders of Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique to bring back Pakistanis stuck in the war-torn country as a result of Israel's bombardment of the Damascus airport.

After receiving a request in the form of a letter from Pakistan's representative in Damascus, the PIA finalized plans to dispatch a flight to Syria.

The letter was addressed to both the PIA CEO and the Pakistan government.

The envoy requested that the national carrier send a jet to Aleppo, Syria, because the airport in Damascus was closed.

According to a statement released by PIA, aircraft to return the trapped Pakistanis would depart on June 13.

According to the proposal, in the first phase, Pakistanis in Damascus will be taken by bus to Aleppo, where they will board a PIA flight back to Damascus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Syria Israel Khawaja Saad Rafique Damascus Aleppo June From Government PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Over 11,700 Hajj pilgrims reach Madina Munawara

Over 11,700 Hajj pilgrims reach Madina Munawara

44 seconds ago
 Police register FIR against cricket fan who entere ..

Police register FIR against cricket fan who entered the ground while Pakistan wa ..

42 minutes ago
 Punjab, KPK govts to present budget today

Punjab, KPK govts to present budget today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.